Dec 19 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Nov Oct OctPrev Sept
Nov'12
Total Existing Homes 4.90 5.12 5.12 5.29
4.96
Single Family 4.32 4.49 4.49 4.68
4.36
Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.630 0.630 0.610
0.600
Units Sold, Pct Change Nov Oct OctPrev
Nov13/12
Total Existing Homes -4.3 -3.2 -3.2
-1.2
Single Family -3.8 -4.1 -4.1
-0.9
Condos/Co-ops -7.9 3.3 3.3
-3.3
Nov Oct OctPrev Sept
Nov'12
Total Median Price 196.3 197.5 199.5 198.5
179.4
Median Pct Change -0.6 -0.5 0.5
9.4
Average Price 244.5 245.0 247.3 246.3
227.9
Average Pct Change -0.2 -0.5 0.4
7.3
Units Available (mlns) 2.090 2.110 2.130 2.170
1.990
Months' Worth of Supply 5.1 4.9 5.0 4.9
4.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov existing home sales at 5.03 mln unit rate