Jan 23 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Dec Nov NovPrev Oct
Dec'12
Total Existing Homes 4.87 4.82 4.90 5.12
4.90
Single Family 4.30 4.22 4.32 4.49
4.33
Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.600 0.580 0.630
0.570
Units Sold, Pct Change Dec Nov NovPrev
Dec13/12
Total Existing Homes 1.0 -5.9 -4.3
-0.6
Single Family 1.9 -6.0 -3.8
-0.7
Condos/Co-ops -5.0 -4.8 -7.9
0.0
Dec Nov NovPrev Oct
Dec'12
Total Median Price 198.0 195.5 196.3 197.5
180.2
Median Pct Change 1.3 -1.0 -0.6
9.9
Average Price 246.8 243.6 244.5 245.0
230.6
Average Pct Change 1.3 -0.6 -0.2
7.0
Units Available (mlns) 1.860 2.050 2.090 2.110
1.830
Months' Worth of Supply 4.6 5.1 5.1 4.9
4.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec existing home sales at 4.94 mln unit rate