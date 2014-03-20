BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company reports Q4 loss per share of $0.11
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
March 20 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'13 Total Existing Homes 4.60 4.62 4.62 4.87 4.95 Single Family 4.04 4.05 4.05 4.30 4.34 Condos/Co-ops 0.560 0.570 0.570 0.570 0.610 Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev Feb14/13 Total Existing Homes -0.4 -5.1 -5.1 -7.1 Single Family -0.2 -5.8 -5.8 -6.9 Condos/Co-ops -1.8 0.0 0.0 -8.2
Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'13 Total Median Price 189.0 187.9 188.9 197.7 173.2 Median Pct Change 0.6 -5.0 -4.5 9.1 Average Price 237.3 236.6 237.5 246.7 220.9 Average Pct Change 0.3 -4.1 -3.7 7.4 Units Available (mlns) 2.000 1.880 1.900 1.860 1.900 Months' Worth of Supply 5.2 4.9 4.9 4.6 4.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb existing home sales at 4.60 mln unit rate
* Alliance Data Systems says Epsilon signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage to provide experiential event services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinity Health and Pacira Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide