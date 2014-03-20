March 20 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'13 Total Existing Homes 4.60 4.62 4.62 4.87 4.95 Single Family 4.04 4.05 4.05 4.30 4.34 Condos/Co-ops 0.560 0.570 0.570 0.570 0.610 Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev Feb14/13 Total Existing Homes -0.4 -5.1 -5.1 -7.1 Single Family -0.2 -5.8 -5.8 -6.9 Condos/Co-ops -1.8 0.0 0.0 -8.2

Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'13 Total Median Price 189.0 187.9 188.9 197.7 173.2 Median Pct Change 0.6 -5.0 -4.5 9.1 Average Price 237.3 236.6 237.5 246.7 220.9 Average Pct Change 0.3 -4.1 -3.7 7.4 Units Available (mlns) 2.000 1.880 1.900 1.860 1.900 Months' Worth of Supply 5.2 4.9 4.9 4.6 4.6

U.S. Feb existing home sales at 4.60 mln unit rate

