June 23 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) May Apr AprPrev Mar May'13 Total Existing Homes 4.89 4.66 4.65 4.59 5.15 Single Family 4.30 4.07 4.06 4.04 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.550 0.590 Units Sold, Pct Change May Apr AprPrev May14/13 Total Existing Homes 4.9 1.5 1.3 -5.0 Single Family 5.7 0.7 0.5 -5.7 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 7.3 7.3 0.0

May Apr AprPrev Mar May'13 Total Median Price 213.4 201.5 201.7 196.7 203.1 Median Pct Change 5.9 2.4 2.5 5.1 Average Price 260.7 250.7 250.6 244.8 251.1 Average Pct Change 4.0 2.4 2.4 3.8 Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.230 2.290 1.960 2.150 Months' Worth of Supply 5.6 5.7 5.9 5.1 5.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May existing home sales at 4.73 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes: