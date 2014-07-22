BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
July 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June'13 Total Existing Homes 5.04 4.91 4.89 4.66 5.16 Single Family 4.43 4.32 4.30 4.07 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June14/13 Total Existing Homes 2.6 5.4 4.9 -2.3 Single Family 2.5 6.1 5.7 -2.9 Condos/Co-ops 3.4 0.0 0.0 1.7
June May MayPrev Apr June'13 Total Median Price 223.3 212.0 213.4 201.5 214.0 Median Pct Change 5.3 5.2 5.9 4.3 Average Price 269.1 259.4 260.7 250.7 261.0 Average Pct Change 3.7 3.5 4.0 3.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.300 2.250 2.280 2.230 2.160 Months' Worth of Supply 5.5 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June existing home sales at 4.97 mln unit rate
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.