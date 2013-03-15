BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 15 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.7 UNCH 0.3 2.5 Previous Estimates -0.1 0.4 Production Index 99.5 98.8 98.7
Feb Jan Dec Feb'12 Pct of Capacity Use 79.6 79.2 79.3 79.0 Previous Estimates 79.1 79.3
Pct change: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Final Products 1.1 -0.1 0.2 2.9 Consumer Goods 0.7 0.2 0.2 Business Equipment 2.5 -1.3 0.5 Nonindustrial Supplies 1.0 0.8 0.1 Construc.Supplies 1.5 1.2 1.2 Materials 0.3 -0.1 0.4 2.3 Manufacturing Industry 0.8 -0.3 1.3 2.0 Durable Goods 1.2 -0.5 1.1
Motor Vehicles/Parts 3.6 -4.9 3.6 Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.2 1.5 Mining Industry -0.3 -1.0 -0.5 3.4 Utilities Industry 1.6 4.9 -6.4 5.8 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 High-tech output 0.4 -0.3 -1.5 -1.7 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.7 0.1 0.3 2.6 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.5 0.4 UNCH 2.1 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Feb Jan Dec
10.66 10.33 11.01 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Feb Jan Dec Feb'12 Manufacturing 78.3 77.8 78.2 78.0 Durable Goods 78.7 77.9 78.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 78.5 76.0 80.0 Non-Durable Goods 79.3 79.1 79.4 Mining 90.2 90.8 91.9 89.4 Utilities 75.4 74.3 70.9 72.9
FORECAST:
U.S. Feb industrial output +0.4
U.S. Feb capacity use rate 79.3 pct
U.S. Feb manufacturing output +0.4
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes