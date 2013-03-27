BRIEF-Accuray on March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of Jan. 11, 2016
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
March 27 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Feb Jan JanPrev Feb'12 Pending index 104.8 105.2 105.9 96.6
Feb Jan JanPrev Feb'13/12 Pct change -0.4 3.8 4.5 8.4
Pending home sales indexes by region, adjusted:
Feb Jan Feb'12 Northeast 82.8 84.9 77.5 Midwest 103.6 103.2 91.6 South 118.8 119.2 106.0 West 101.4 101.3 102.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. pending home sales -0.2 pct
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage:
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage: