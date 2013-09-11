Sept 11 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) July June (prev) July13/12 Inventories Total 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 2.2 Durable Goods 0.6 0.1 unch 4.5

Automotive 0.4 -1.5 -1.5 -2.1

Prof'l equip -1.2 1.0 1.4 4.1

Computer equip. -3.5 1.6 2.1 4.0

Machinery 1.2 0.8 0.6 9.0 Nondurable Goods -0.8 -0.7 -0.3 -1.3

Petroleum 3.3 1.9 1.9 13.3

July June (prev) July13/12 Sales Total 0.1 0.4 0.4 5.7 Durable Goods -0.6 0.8 1.1 4.8

Automotive -3.1 0.2 0.5 0.2

Prof'l equip unch 0.8 0.9 2.8

Computer equip. 0.4 1.1 1.5 3.4

Machinery -0.8 0.0 0.7 11.9 Nondurable Goods 0.7 0.0 -0.2 6.4

Petroleum 1.9 5.7 5.3 13.4 (Billions of dlrs) July June (prev) July'12 Inventories Total 499.95 499.45 499.68 489.12 Durable Goods 309.36 307.41 306.93 296.11

Automotive 48.74 48.54 48.54 49.80 Nondurables 190.59 192.04 192.75 193.01 (Billions of dlrs) July June (prev) July'12 Sales Total 426.09 425.75 425.88 403.29 Durable Goods 195.24 196.50 197.02 186.26

Automotive 33.52 34.59 34.68 33.45 Nondurables 230.85 229.25 228.86 217.02 Stock-to_sales ratio July June (prev) July'12

1.17 1.17 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. July wholesale sales +0.4

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.