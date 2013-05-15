WASHINGTON May 15 Federal Reserve Board report of
U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: April March Feb April 13/12
Production, Pct Change -0.5 0.3 0.9 1.9
Previous Estimates 0.4 1.1
Production Index 98.7 99.3 99.0
April March Feb April'12
Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 78.3 78.2 77.7
Previous Estimates 78.5 78.3
Pct change: April March Feb April 13/12
Final Products -0.6 0.7 1.0 2.3
Consumer Goods -0.6 0.9 0.8
Business Equipment -0.5 0.1 1.8
Nonindustrial Supplies -0.9 0.1 0.9
Construc.Supplies -0.8 -1.5 2.2
Materials -0.4 0.1 0.8 2.0
Manufacturing Industry -0.4 -0.3 0.7 1.3
Durable Goods -0.6 -0.2 1.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -1.3 2.3 1.9
Non-Durable Goods -0.1 -0.3 0.1
Mining Industry 0.9 -0.6 1.8 4.2
Utilities Industry -3.7 6.4 1.0 3.4
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: April March Feb April 13/12
High-tech output 1.0 -0.3 -0.2 2.0
Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.6 0.3 1.0 1.9
Industrial output
ex cars/parts -0.5 0.2 0.9 1.8
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
April March Feb
10.96 11.03 10.66
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) April March Feb April'12
Manufacturing 75.9 76.3 76.6 76.1
Durable Goods 75.7 76.4 76.7
Motor Vehicles/Parts 74.8 75.9 74.3
Non-Durable Goods 77.5 77.6 77.9
Mining 88.0 87.5 88.3 87.9
Utilities 79.4 82.4 77.5 77.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April industrial output -0.2 pct
U.S. April capacity use rate 78.3 pct
U.S. April factory output +0.1 pct