GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 1-1/2-mth high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
May 17 The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.
Indicators: Index April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Leading 95.0 0.6 -0.2 -0.1 0.4 0.5
Coincident 105.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.5 0.5
Lagging 118.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0
Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 0.13 0.13 Initial Jobless Claims 0.12 -0.04 -0.04 0.06 0.06 Consumer Goods Orders 0.02 -0.13 0.01 0.00 0.03 New Orders Index -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 0.05 0.05 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 0.03 0.02 -0.19 -0.13 Building Permits 0.42 -0.21 -0.13 0.13 0.12 Stock Prices 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.08 Leading Credit Index 0.12 0.15 0.11 0.13 0.12 Treasury Yield Curve 0.18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations -0.09 -0.13 -0.14 -0.09 -0.09
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April leading indicators +0.2 pct
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of its central bank said on Friday, as policymakers in the world's second-largest economy grow increasingly concerned about the risks from a rapid build-up in debt and an overheating housing market.
