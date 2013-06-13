UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
(Corrects today's date)
WASHINGTON, June 13 JUNE 13 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
JUNE 13 JUNE 6 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.98 3.91 3.71
15-YR 3.10 3.03 2.98
5-YR ARM 2.79 2.74 2.80
1-YR ARM 2.58 2.58 2.78
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.98 3.97 4.00 4.02 3.99 3.98 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 15 YR 3.10 3.09 3.10 3.14 3.14 3.09 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 5 YR ARM 2.79 2.94 2.68 2.92 2.82 2.62 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.7 1 YR ARM 2.58 2.67 2.61 2.64 2.55 2.48 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.4
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.