July 25 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised
U.S. building permit data issued on July 17.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison.
PERMITS JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE13/12 (PREV)
Pct change -6.8 -7.5 -2.0 -2.0 16.9 16.1
JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE'12 (PREV)
Rates 918 911 985 985 785 785
JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE'12 (PREV)
SINGLE 625 624 620 620 501 501
MULTIPLE 293 287 365 365 284 284
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)
NORTHEAST 4.0 5.9 105 107
MIDWEST -5.2 -4.6 145 146
SOUTH -10.2 -11.2 458 453
WEST -5.0 -7.2 210 205
ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:
JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE'12 (PREV)
TOTAL UNITS 84 83 95 95 76 76
