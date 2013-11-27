BRIEF-Pricesmart reports Feb sales of $214.6 mln, up 0.5 pct
* Pricesmart announces february sales; also announces earnings release and conference call dates for second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Nov 27 The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Nov. 26.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS OCT (PREV) SEPT (PREV) OCT13/12 (PREV) Pct change 6.7 6.2 5.2 5.2 14.4 13.9
OCT (PREV) SEPT (PREV) OCT'12 (PREV) Rates 1,039 1,034 974 974 908 908
OCT (PREV) SEPT (PREV) OCT'12 (PREV) SINGLE 621 620 615 615 570 570 MULTIPLE 418 414 359 359 338 338 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)
NORTHEAST 1.0 UNCH 102 101
MIDWEST -8.5 -9.6 162 160
SOUTH 8.4 9.4 543 548
WEST 19.0 15.4 232 225
ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:
OCT (PREV) SEPT (PREV) OCT'12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 90 90 81 81 78 78
NOTE: The data is found at
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.