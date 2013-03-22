DIARY - Today in Washington - March 8
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
March 22 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued annual revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use data.
In the following, "Output" is industrial production percent change in a month or year, and "Cap Use" is percent of total industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2007=100).
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb'13 0.8 0.7 78.3 79.6 Jan'13 0.1 UNCH 77.8 79.2 Dec'12 0.1 0.3 77.8 79.3 Nov'12 1.2 1.5 77.8 79.2 Oct'12 -0.1 -0.2 77.0 78.1 Sep'12 0.2 0.2 77.2 78.4
MANUFACTURING
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb'13 0.6 0.8 76.6 78.3 Jan'13 -0.2 -0.3 76.2 77.8 Dec'12 0.9 1.3 76.4 78.2 Nov'12 1.4 1.7 75.8 77.3 Oct'12 -0.4 -0.7 74.9 76.1 Sep'12 0.1 UNCH 75.3 76.8
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from 2012 3.6 3.7 77.6 78.8 2011 3.4 4.1 76.5 76.8 2010 5.7 5.4 74.0 73.7
NOTES:
The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and capacity use rates from 1972 through February 2013, with the greater impact on more recent years.
Initial estimates for February industrial production and capacity use were issued on March 15. The data for March is scheduled for release on April 16.
The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.