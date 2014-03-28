Nigeria inflation at 17.78 pct in Feb -stats office
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.
March 28 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued annual revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use data.
In the following, "Output" is industrial production percent change in a month or year, and "Cap Use" is percent of total industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2007=100).
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb'14 0.6 0.6 78.4 78.8 Jan'14 -0.1 -0.2 78.1 78.5 Dec'13 unch unch 78.4 78.8 Nov'13 0.6 0.8 78.5 78.9 Oct'13 0.2 0.2 78.2 78.4 Sep'13 0.7 0.6 78.3 78.4
MANUFACTURING
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb'14 0.9 0.8 76.0 76.4 Jan'14 -0.9 -0.9 75.5 75.9 Dec'13 0.1 0.2 76.3 76.7 Nov'13 0.3 0.4 76.4 76.7 Oct'13 0.4 0.5 76.4 76.5 Sep'13 0.3 0.2 76.2 76.3
TOTAL
Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from 2013 2.9 2.6 77.9 78.1 2012 3.8 3.6 77.3 77.6 2011 3.3 3.4 76.3 76.5
NOTES:
The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and capacity use rates from 1972 through February 2014, with the greater impact on more recent years.
Initial estimates for February industrial production and capacity use were issued on March 17. The data for March is scheduled for release on April 16.
The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
BERLIN, March 14 The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell last year to the lowest level on record thanks to a prolonged upswing in Europe's biggest economy although the amount of creditor claims rose nearly 60 percent, data showed on Tuesday.