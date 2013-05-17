May 17 The Commerce Department on Friday issued
annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable
goods figures.
Following are seasonally adjusted figures for key
components of U.S. March and February factory orders and
durable goods.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Factory Orders -4.9 -4.0 3.9 1.9
Ex-Transport. -3.0 -2.0 1.1 -0.7
Ex-Defense -4.2 -3.5 3.5 1.5
Durables -6.9 -5.8 6.4 4.3
Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft -0.6 0.9 -4.8 -4.8
Durables Ex-Transport -2.9 -1.5 -0.2 -1.8
Durables Ex-Defense -5.6 -4.8 5.4 3.4
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Factory Orders 468.025 467.288 492.026 486.809
Ex-Transport. 406.086 404.814 418.773 413.238
Ex-Defense 460.300 460.810 480.715 477.513
Durables 213.010 215.960 228.834 229.373
Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft 65.573 64.934 65.980 64.364
Durables Ex-Transport 151.071 153.486 155.581 155.802
Durables Ex-Defense 205.285 209.482 217.523 220.077
NOTES:
The department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S.
factory orders and durable goods through March 2013.
Preliminary U.S. March factory orders and revised March
durable goods orders were released on May 3.
The department will issue preliminary April durable goods
orders on May 24. It will release April preliminary factory
orders and revised durable goods orders on June 5.
The full annual revisions are available on the Census
Bureau's Web site