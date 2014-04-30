April 30 Commerce Department annual revisions to U.S. retail sales, seasonally adjusted. Percent Changes: Mar (Prev) Retail Sales 1.2 1.1 Excluding Autos 0.7 0.7 Motor vehicles/parts 3.3 3.1 Auto/other motor veh. 3.5 3.4 Building/garden equip 2.0 1.8 Gasoline stations -1.3 -1.3 Food/drink services 1.2 1.1 Ex autos/gas/building materials/food services 0.8 0.8 Ex autos/gas 1.0 1.0

NOTES:

The department issued annual revisions to U.S. retail sales, and new seasonal factors, with data to March 2014.

Initial March data was issued on April 14. The report for April is scheduled for release on May 13.

