March 6 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders -2.0 1.3 -0.3
Ex-Transportation 1.3 -0.1 -0.2
Ex-Defense 0.3 -0.2 -0.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -7.3 4.4 -0.1
Durables -4.9 3.6 0.6
Primary Metals -3.7 1.6 unch
General Machinery 15.6 -3.0 2.3
Computers/Electronics -4.6 2.7 0.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.1 -3.3 2.7
Transport Equipment -19.8 9.9 -0.7
NonDefense aircraft -34.0 -3.2 -12.8
Defense aircraft -63.8 58.5 -10.7
Ships/boats -74.3 212.1 -4.6
NonDurables 0.6 -0.6 -1.0
Computers and related
products -16.2 6.2 5.5
Motor vehicles/parts 0.1 0.2 3.1
NonDefense Cap 0.6 1.0 -2.2
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 7.2 -0.8 3.3
Defense Cap -69.7 107.2 2.8
Durables Ex-Transport 2.3 0.8 NA
Durables NonDefense NA NA NA
Unfilled-Durables -0.2 0.7 unch
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total -0.2 unch 0.3
Durables -1.2 0.6 1.8
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.1 0.1 2.2
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total 0.5 unch unch
Computers and related
products 2.5 -2.9 -1.6
Motor vehicles and parts -0.7 -0.2 0.4
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders 472.865 482.418 476.116
Ex-Transportation 413.244 408.041 408.439
Ex-Defense 465.573 464.155 465.055
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 155.860 168.046 160.981
Durables 217.264 228.445 220.556
Primary Metals 28.036 29.118 28.650
General Machinery 35.533 30.742 31.694
Computers/Electronics 20.426 21.412 20.848
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.997 9.891 10.231
Transport Equipment 59.621 74.377 67.677
NonDefense aircraft 8.158 12.361 12.770
Defense aircraft 2.903 8.020 5.060
Ships/boats 1.293 5.022 1.609
NonDurables 255.601 253.973 255.560
Computers and related
products 2.276 2.716 2.557
Motor vehicles/parts 44.144 44.085 44.015
NonDefense Cap 72.390 71.934 71.229
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.914 63.346 63.846
Defense Cap 4.907 16.199 7.818
Durables Ex-Transport 157.643 154.068 152.879
Durables NonDefense NA NA NA
Unfilled-Durables 988.886 990.856 983.846
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total 481.808 482.840 483.057
Durables 226.207 228.867 227.497
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 63.822 64.546 64.459
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total 618.399 615.153 614.983
Computers and related
products 3.797 3.704 3.815
Motor vehicles and parts 25.417 25.609 25.658
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Jan Dec
1.28 1.27
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Jan Dec Nov
Factory Orders N/A 1.8 -0.3
Durable Goods -5.2 3.7 0.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. factory orders -2.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for January durable goods were issued on Feb.
27.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.