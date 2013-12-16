Dec 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12
Production, Pct Change 1.1 0.1 0.5 3.2
Previous Estimates -0.1 0.7
Production Index 101.3 100.2 100.1
Nov Oct Sept Nov'12
Pct of Capacity Use 79.0 78.2 78.3 77.9
Previous Estimates 78.1 78.3
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12
Final Products 0.9 UNCH 0.9 2.4
Consumer Goods 1.5 -0.1 0.8
Business Equipment -0.5 0.2 1.1
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.9 0.3 0.8
Construc.Supplies 0.6 0.6 1.0
Materials 1.4 0.2 0.1 3.8
Manufacturing Industry 0.6 0.5 0.1 2.9
Durable Goods 0.8 0.6 0.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 3.4 -1.3 1.8
Non-Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 -0.3
Mining Industry 1.7 -1.5 0.8 5.2
Utilities Industry 3.9 -0.3 3.2 2.8
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12
High-tech output 1.9 1.5 -1.3 6.9
Industrial output
ex high-tech 1.1 0.1 0.6 3.1
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 1.0 0.2 0.5 3.0
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Nov Oct Sept
11.61 11.10 11.48
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Nov Oct Sept Nov'12
Manufacturing 76.8 76.4 76.2 75.8
Durable Goods 77.3 76.9 76.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 78.4 75.9 77.0
Non-Durable Goods 77.6 77.2 77.0
Mining 89.7 88.6 90.2 89.0
Utilities 81.0 78.0 78.3 79.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. industrial output +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. capacity use rate 78.4 pct
U.S. Nov. factory output +0.4 pct