Sept 19 The Conference Board index of leading,
coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes
from previous months, seasonally adjusted.
Indicators: Index Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
Leading 96.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 unch unch
Coincident 106.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 unch 0.1
Lagging 118.6 0.3 -0.1 -0.2 0.3 0.2
Following are components of the index of leading indicators
with net contributions to monthly changes.
Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
Average Workweek 0.13 -0.07 -0.07 unch unch
Initial Jobless Claims 0.13 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.07
Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.01 0.02 -0.03 -0.01
New Orders Index 0.16 0.06 0.06 -0.07 -0.07
Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.08 -0.16 -0.02 0.04 0.03
Building Permits -0.12 0.12 0.08 -0.22 -0.22
Stock Prices unch 0.12 0.12 -0.05 -0.05
Leading Credit Index 0.13 0.15 0.16 0.11 0.11
Treasury Yield Curve 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.24 0.24
Consumer Expectations unch 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. August leading indicators +0.6 pct