BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties announces sale of hotel property
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
Feb 28 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Jan Dec DecPrev Jan'13 Pending index 95.0 94.9 92.4 104.4
Jan Dec DecPrev Jan'14/13 Pct change 0.1 -5.8 -8.7 -9.0
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Jan Dec Jan'13 Northeast 79.0 77.2 83.4 Midwest 92.9 95.3 102.4 South 111.2 107.4 117.7 West 84.2 88.4 102.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan pending home sales +2.0 pct
* Propetro holding corp. Prices initial public offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock