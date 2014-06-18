BRIEF-Closing prices glitch on Monday caused by software update issue -NYSE Arca
* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update
June 18 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)
JUNE MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE 2014 1 1 2 3 3 2015 12 13 12 12 14 2016 3 2 3 2 1
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS
Longer
Real GDP 2014 2015 2016 Run
June 2.1 to 2.3 3.0 to 3.2 2.5 to 3.0 2.1 to 2.3 March 2.8 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.2 2.5 to 3.0 2.2 to 2.3 Unemployment
June 6.0 to 6.1 5.4 to 5.7 5.1 to 5.5 5.2 to 5.5 March 6.1 to 6.3 5.6 to 5.9 5.2 to 5.6 5.2 to 5.6 PCE Price Index
June 1.5 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 2.0 March 1.5 to 1.6 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index
June 1.5 to 1.6 1.6 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 N/A March 1.4 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS
Longer Real GDP 2014 2015 2016 Run June 1.9 to 2.4 2.2 to 3.6 2.2 to 3.2 1.8 to 2.5 March 2.1 to 3.0 2.2 to 3.5 2.2 to 3.4 1.8 to 2.4 Unemployment June 5.8 to 6.2 5.2 to 5.9 5.0 to 5.6 5.0 to 6.0 March 6.0 to 6.5 5.4 to 5.9 5.1 to 5.8 5.2 to 6.0 PCE price index June 1.4 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.4 1.5 to 2.0 2.0 March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index June 1.4 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0 N/A March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0 N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts were released on March 19, 2014.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.
March 21 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.
