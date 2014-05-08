BRIEF-PNM Resources management to meet with investors
* During meetings, management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87/diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(CORRECTS DATES ON CURRENT AND PREVIOUS WEEK)
WASHINGTON May 8 MAY 8 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
MAY 8 MAY 1 YEAR AGO
30-YR 4.21 4.29 3.42
15-YR 3.32 3.38 2.61
5-YR ARM 3.05 3.05 2.58
1-YR ARM 2.43 2.45 2.53
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 4.21 4.21 4.28 4.18 4.27 4.16 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 15 YR 3.32 3.32 3.41 3.31 3.38 3.26 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 5 YR ARM 3.05 3.02 3.17 3.28 3.17 2.85 FEES/PTS 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.5 0.6 1 YR ARM 2.43 2.48 2.48 2.67 2.76 2.13 FEES/PTS 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.6
* Quanta services announces resolution of litigation with dycom industries
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results