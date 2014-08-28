BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
Aug 28 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
July June JunePrev July'13 Pending index 105.9 102.5 102.7 108.2
July June JunePrev July'14/13 Pct change 3.3 -1.3 -1.1 -2.1
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
July June July'13 Northeast 89.2 84.0 82.4 Midwest 104.6 105.0 111.8 South 119.0 114.2 120.2 West 99.5 95.7 105.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July pending home sales +0.5 pct
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.