Aug 21 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May
July'13
Total Existing Homes 5.15 5.03 5.04 4.91
5.38
Single Family 4.55 4.43 4.43 4.32
4.75
Condos/Co-ops 0.600 0.600 0.610 0.590
0.630
Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev
July14/13
Total Existing Homes 2.4 2.4 2.6
-4.3
Single Family 2.7 2.5 2.5
-4.2
Condos/Co-ops 0.0 1.7 3.4
-4.8
July June JunePrev May
July'13
Total Median Price 222.9 222.0 223.3 212.0
212.4
Median Pct Change 0.4 4.7 5.3
4.9
Average Price 268.7 268.1 269.1 259.4
259.0
Average Pct Change 0.2 3.4 3.7
3.7
Units Available (mlns) 2.370 2.290 2.300 2.250
2.240
Months' Worth of Supply 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5
5.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July existing home sales at 5.02 mln unit rate
