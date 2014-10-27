GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mark time, waiting for clearer view on U.S. rates
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
Oct 27 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Sept Aug AugPrev Sept'13 Pending index 105.0 104.7 104.7 104.0
Sept Aug AugPrev Sept'14/13 Pct change 0.3 -1.0 -1.0 1.0
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Sept Aug Sept'13 Northeast 87.5 86.5 85.0 Midwest 101.2 102.4 105.4 South 118.5 116.9 116.5 West 101.3 102.1 97.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. pending home sales +0.5 pct
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.