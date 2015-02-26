Feb 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov New Orders 2.8 -3.7 -2.2 Ex-Transportation 0.3 -0.9 -1.3 Ex-Defense 3.0 -3.3 -1.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.6 -5.9 -2.7 Primary Metals -0.3 -2.7 -3.5 Gen. Machinery 1.9 -3.5 -0.8 Computers/Electronics 1.0 -1.8 -0.6 Computer/related 7.4 -7.8 -0.9 Communications -1.6 -1.5 9.7 Electrical/appliances -3.4 1.4 -0.8 Transp. Equip. 9.1 -10.1 -4.0 Motor vehicles/parts -2.9 2.6 0.6 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 128.5 -58.3 -11.0 Defense aircraft/ parts -6.5 -17.9 -10.5 Capital goods 8.0 -10.5 -2.7 NonDefense cap goods 9.5 -10.3 -1.5 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.6 -0.7 -0.5 Defense cap goods -5.2 -12.2 -12.2 PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total unfilled orders -0.2 -0.9 0.2 Total inventories 0.4 0.5 0.5 Total shipments -1.1 1.5 -0.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.3 0.3 -0.5

FORECASTS:

U.S. Jan. durable goods orders +1.7 pct

U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.3 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.