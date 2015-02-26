Feb 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders 2.8 -3.7 -2.2
Ex-Transportation 0.3 -0.9 -1.3
Ex-Defense 3.0 -3.3 -1.4
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.6 -5.9 -2.7
Primary Metals -0.3 -2.7 -3.5
Gen. Machinery 1.9 -3.5 -0.8
Computers/Electronics 1.0 -1.8 -0.6
Computer/related 7.4 -7.8 -0.9
Communications -1.6 -1.5 9.7
Electrical/appliances -3.4 1.4 -0.8
Transp. Equip. 9.1 -10.1 -4.0
Motor vehicles/parts -2.9 2.6 0.6
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 128.5 -58.3 -11.0
Defense aircraft/
parts -6.5 -17.9 -10.5
Capital goods 8.0 -10.5 -2.7
NonDefense cap goods 9.5 -10.3 -1.5
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 0.6 -0.7 -0.5
Defense cap goods -5.2 -12.2 -12.2
PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total unfilled orders -0.2 -0.9 0.2
Total inventories 0.4 0.5 0.5
Total shipments -1.1 1.5 -0.7
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.3 0.3 -0.5
FORECASTS:
U.S. Jan. durable goods orders +1.7 pct
U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.3 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.