Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to
the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal
adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).
Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index:
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj
Dec Prev
All Items -0.3 -0.4
Excluding Food/Energy +0.1 unch
NOTES:
The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for
2010-2014 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in
revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five
years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.
Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The
report for January 2015 will be issued on Feb. 26.