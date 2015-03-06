March 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec
in Nonfarm Payrolls 295 239 257 329
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Feb Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.78 24.75 24.75
Pct change 0.1 0.5
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Feb Jan (Prev)
Total Private 288 237 267
Manufacturing 8 21 22
Government 7 2 -10
(TAB)
Feb Jan
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.0 11.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb.:
Nonfarm payrolls +240,000
Private payrolls: +229,000
Factory payrolls: +12,000
Jobless rate: 5.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.