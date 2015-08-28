Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* Interview on Bloomberg TV

* Fed's Mester says looking at financial market volatility

* Fed's Mester says economy can sustain an increase in interest rates

* Fed's Mester says we're pretty close or at full employment

* Fed's Mester Says Economy Doing Better So Reasonably Confident Inflation Will Return To 2 Pct