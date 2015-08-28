BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 (Reuters) -
* Interview on Bloomberg TV
* Fed's Mester says looking at financial market volatility
* Fed's Mester says economy can sustain an increase in interest rates
* Fed's Mester says we're pretty close or at full employment
* Fed's Mester Says Economy Doing Better So Reasonably Confident Inflation Will Return To 2 Pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Jason Lange)
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: