BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 (Reuters) -
* Spoke on Bloomberg TV
* Asked about danger of deflation, Fed's Kocherlakota says baseline outlook isn't for deflation
* Fed's Kocherlakota says a shock could put deflation in play
* Fed's Kocherlakota Says Fed Could Consider Holding Rates Lower For Longer, Cutting Rates Further And Asset Purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Jason Lange)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: