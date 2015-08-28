Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* Spoke on Bloomberg TV

* Asked about danger of deflation, Fed's Kocherlakota says baseline outlook isn't for deflation

* Fed's Kocherlakota says a shock could put deflation in play

* Fed's Kocherlakota Says Fed Could Consider Holding Rates Lower For Longer, Cutting Rates Further And Asset Purchases