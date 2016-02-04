Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
(Corrects date in first column to Feb 4 from Jan 28)
Feb 4 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
FEB 4 JAN 28 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.72 3.79 3.59
15-YR 3.01 3.07 2.92
5-YR ARM 2.85 2.90 2.82
NOTE:
As of January 1, 2016, Freddie Mac no longer provides survey results for the 1-year ARM.
Also, regional breakouts are no longer provided for the 30- and 15-year fixed rate mortgages, and the 5-year ARM.
(Reporting By Melissa Bland)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: