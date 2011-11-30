WARSAW Nov 30 Poland's top lender PKO BP expects its 2011 net profit to come in at a record high, beating its last year level, the bank's chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Wednesday.

"After the first three quarters we had a net profit of 3 billion zlotys and our 2011 profit will be a record one, higher than last year," Jagiello told Radio PiN in an interview.

The state-controlled lender booked a bottom line of 3.2 billion zlotys ($941.7 million) in 2010. ($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)