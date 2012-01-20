BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Jan 20 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, expects credit growth to slow to 5-7 percent this year because of the predicted economic slowdown, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said in a television interview.
In the third quarter, the state-controlled lender reported a 10.5 percent loan growth. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: