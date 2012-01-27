LUBIN, Poland Jan 27 Polish copper and silver miner KGHM is in talks with several banks about a possible loan in Polish zlotys that would help it fund investments, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters cited sources as saying on Thursday that KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, had approached banks to borrow funds for early debt refinancing and extra capital.

"We've made preliminary querries with banks about possible financing of some investments at KGHM," Herbert Wirth said. "I won't prejudge how much funding we would want, but it would likely be bank credit in Polish currency." (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Chris Borowski)