WARSAW, June 4 Poland's zloty hit a one-year high on Wednesday to trade at 4.1288 against the euro after leading policymakers in Poland said that a euro entry debate should start after 2015 parliamentary elections.

"The zloty gained today thanks to the persistently strong economic fundamentals, expectations of monetary easing by the European Central Bank (...) The euro comments are also adding to the gains," Piotr Bujak, economist at bank PKO BP, said.

President Bronislaw Komorowski, central bank Governor Marek Belka and Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek all said on Wednesday that Warsaw should start discussing euro adoption after next year's parliamentary election. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe)