May 4 Cyfrowy Polsat

* Polish Cyfrowy Polsat says Standard&Poor's Rating Services put it as well as its mobile arm Polkomtel on watch list with positive outlook.

* Cyfrowy says S&P is positive about the group's plan to refinance all of its debt worth 13 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6305 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)