May 5 Etos SA IPO-ETS.WA

* Polish clothes retailer Etos may call off its Warsaw bourse initial public offering (IPO), three sources told Reuters.

* Sources cite low demand due to price pressures caused by Etos' key local rival, LPP.

* IPO was set to be worth around 156 million zlotys ($43.2 million). Private equity firm Abris, which owns 100 percent of Etos, offered up to a third of Etos' capital.

* Etos' CEO was not immediately available for comment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6119 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, Jakub Iglewski and Adrian Krajewski)