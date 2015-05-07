UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 7 Poland's biggest shoe retailer CCC :
* Deputy chief executive Piotr Nowjalis says aims for 300 million zlotys ($84 million) in profit before taxes this year.
* Last year's gross profit stood at 225,1 million zlotys. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5857 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.