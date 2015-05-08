BRIEF-Hung Poo Real Estate Development to change English name to Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
May 8 Polish lender Bank Handlowy
* Chief executive Slawomir Sikora says repeating 2014 net profit this year is "not very likely".
* Handlowy's net profit was 947 million zlotys ($262 million)in 2014.
* Lender's new 2016-2019 strategy assumes maintaining current dividend policy, Sikora says.
* The bank paid out 99.9 percent of last year's standalone profit as dividend in 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6153 zlotys) (Reporting by Magdalena Kolodziej; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Says to consider raising of funds through private placement of non-convertible debentures upto INR 35 billion Source text - (https://www.nseindia.com/corporate/Intimationregardingraisingoffund_23032017174135_319.zip) Further company coverage: