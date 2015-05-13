May 13 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA

* Poland's PZU says recommends dividend payout from 2014 profit at 30 zlotys per share.

* The state-controlled group pegs payout at 2.59 billion zlotys ($710.6 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6448 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)