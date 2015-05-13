May 13 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA

* Polish insurer PZU's CFO says does not rule out engagement in banking transactions, securing a bank stake.

* Adds that for now rules out integrating banks with the state-controlled group's insurance business. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)