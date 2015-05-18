May 18 LPP :

* Polish largest clothes retailer says plans to pay out 58 million zlotys ($16.24 million), or 32 zlotys per share, in dividend from last year's profit.

* LPP paid out 170 million zlotys in dividend last year, or 93.60 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5713 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)