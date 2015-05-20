May 20 (Reuters) -

* The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had sold its residual holding in Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK.

* EBRD sold 467,726 BZ WBK shares in accelerated bookbuilding on the Warsaw bourse on Tuesday via bookrunner Citigroup Global Markets Limited at a "small discount" to the closing price of 378.5 zlotys per share.

* BZ WBK is controlled by Spain's Banco Santander. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko)