May 19 Polenergia :

* Mansa Investments begins an accelarated book building of a stake at Poland's largest private utility Polenergia.

* Mansa puts up for sale 7,000,000 shares amounting to a 15.4 percent stake and valued at around 230 million zlotys ($63.11 million).

* Societe Generale is the deal's global coordinator, with BZ WBK and PKO BP as joint bookrunners.

* Mansa currently holds 65.6 pct in Polenergia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6444 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)