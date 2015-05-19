UPDATE 2-Australia steps up battle against housing speculators, not done yet
* APRA limits new interest-only lending to 30 pct vs 40 earlier
May 19 Polenergia :
* Mansa Investments begins an accelarated book building of a stake at Poland's largest private utility Polenergia.
* Mansa puts up for sale 7,000,000 shares amounting to a 15.4 percent stake and valued at around 230 million zlotys ($63.11 million).
* Societe Generale is the deal's global coordinator, with BZ WBK and PKO BP as joint bookrunners.
* Mansa currently holds 65.6 pct in Polenergia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6444 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)
