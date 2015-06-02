June 2 CCC SA

* Three market sources said main shareholder at Polish shoe retailer CCC had agreed to sell 7.8-percent stake in the company at 170 zlotys ($45.13) per share.

* The price agreed offers a discount to Monday close of 186 zlotys.

* CCC shares fall almost 8 pct on the day, following a 40-pct jump year-to-date. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7669 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)