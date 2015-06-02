UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 CCC :
* Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC confirmed on Tuesday an earlier Reuters report which said its main shareholder, 5th richest Pole Dariusz Milek, agreed to sell a 7.84 percent stake for 511.7 million zlotys ($137 million), or 170 zlotys per share, in an accelerating book building procedure.
* CCC losing 6.94 percent at 1147 GMT, trading at 173.4 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7448 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing By Marcin Goclowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.