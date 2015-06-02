June 2 CCC :

* Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC confirmed on Tuesday an earlier Reuters report which said its main shareholder, 5th richest Pole Dariusz Milek, agreed to sell a 7.84 percent stake for 511.7 million zlotys ($137 million), or 170 zlotys per share, in an accelerating book building procedure.

* CCC losing 6.94 percent at 1147 GMT, trading at 173.4 zlotys per share.