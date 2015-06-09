UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Global City Holdings Nv
* Warsaw-listed cinema operator Global City Holdings (GCH) said on Tuesday it called public bid in which it wants to buy 42.5 percent of its own shares at 47.7 zlotys ($12.93) each, it said in a statement.
* The Netherlands-registered company said it offers to buy 20,769,368 shares.
* Investors may sign up to sell their shares between Jun 29 and Jul 22.
* GCH main shareholder, Israeli firm IT International Theathres that owns 57.5 percent of GCH shares, plans to delist the company.
* Pension funds holding 26.6 percent of GCH capital decided to sell their stakes at the offered price, GCH said in a separate statement.
* GCH shares rise 12 percent on Tuesday following bid, trade at 47.00 zlotys.
* Public bid statement available at: here,wezwanie-do-zapisywania-sie-na-sprzedaz-akcji-spolki-global-city-holdings-n-v--z%C2%A0siedziba-w%C2%A0amsterda;jsessionid=WRQU0eKpsxChFilTtcvN31VH.undefined Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6892 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.