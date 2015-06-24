June 24 Poland's Echo Investment :

* Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco announced a public tender offer to buy 24.5 percent in Polish developer Echo Investment at 6.75 zlotys ($1.81) per share.

* Earlier this year, Griffin and Pimco agreed to buy Polish billionaire Michal Solowow's 41.55 percent stake in Echo and said they would call on other investors to sell up to 66 percent of the stake.

* On Tuesday close, Echo Investment traded at 6.83 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7193 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper; Editing by Christian)