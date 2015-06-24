June 24 Poland's Echo Investment :
* Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund
Pimco announced a public tender offer to buy 24.5 percent in
Polish developer Echo Investment at 6.75 zlotys ($1.81) per
share.
* Earlier this year, Griffin and Pimco agreed to buy Polish
billionaire Michal Solowow's 41.55 percent stake in
Echo and said they would call on other investors
to sell up to 66 percent of the stake.
* On Tuesday close, Echo Investment traded at 6.83 zlotys
per share.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7193 zlotys)
(Reporting By Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper; Editing by
Christian)