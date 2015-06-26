June 26 Poland's KGHM :
* The miner will decide at the start of 2016 about the
potential second stage of exploration at its Chilean mine Sierra
Gorda, head of KGHM's development department Maciej Konski said.
* KGHM will start to consolidate the Sierra Gorda mine into
the group's results starting from the third quarter this year,
KGHM's Investor Relations chief said.
* Sierra Gorda is KGHM's biggest overseas asset, which made
its first copper shipment only last year.
