June 26 Poland's KGHM :

* The miner will decide at the start of 2016 about the potential second stage of exploration at its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda, head of KGHM's development department Maciej Konski said.

* KGHM will start to consolidate the Sierra Gorda mine into the group's results starting from the third quarter this year, KGHM's Investor Relations chief said.

* Sierra Gorda is KGHM's biggest overseas asset, which made its first copper shipment only last year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)